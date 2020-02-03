Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Daily smoking and drinking 'linked to modest increase in brain age'

PA Wire

By Press Association
3rd February 2020

By Nilima Marshall

Smoking and drinking on a daily basis may lead to a "modest increase" in brain age, new research suggests.

Scientists have found that regular drinkers and smokers appear to have slightly older brains than people who do not, or only occasionally, smoke or drink.

The findings also show the brain age of moderate drinkers to be "indistinguishable" from those who abstain from drinking.

A team led by Arthur W Toga, from the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, looked at data from the UK Biobank project, an online database of 500,000 people and their medical conditions.

They used machine learning technologies and a type of brain scan known as structural MRI to calculate the relative brain age of 17,308 people aged 45 to 81.

The authors found that those who smoked or drank alcohol on most or all days had older-looking brains than those who smoked or drank less frequently or not at all.

Each additional pack-year of smoking, defined as smoking a pack of cigarettes per day for a whole year, was associated with 0.03 years of increased relative brain age, the researchers said.

And each additional gram of alcohol consumption per day was associated with 0.02 years of increased relative brain age, the team added.

Writing in the journal Scientific Reports, the authors noted: "We found that daily or almost daily consumption of tobacco and alcohol were both significantly associated with increased RBA (relative brain age).

"Our results suggest that both environmental and genetic factors are associated with structural brain ageing."

Commenting on the research, Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging at University College London who was not involved in the study, said the research does not fully answer the question as to whether regular smoking and drinking damages the brain.

He added: "But it does suggest smoking and drinking may not be good for the brain, as a higher relative brain age is associated with a brain that functions less well.

"Perhaps the more interesting result is that people who drink three or four times per week have a brain age indistinguishable from those who abstain, whereas those who drink daily have a measurably higher brain age.

"So this might provide further evidence that drinking in moderation is perfectly healthy, but drinking every day has health risks."
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Brexit

Spain wants ‘area of shared prosperity’, new Foreign Minister says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Local News

From hospital bed to 42km, ‘Running saved my life’

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Sports

Harvey Dixon wins 10km Flat (Eastside) - (inclusive of special feature behind the scenes video)

Sun 2nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Deal on free movement 'perfectly achievable', Podemos Andalucia leader says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Joyful Riot, an inclusive and diverse choir

3rd February 2020

Features
Six months on, RAF Station Commander settles into new role

3rd February 2020

Features
Christian Family Movement organises celebration of married life

3rd February 2020

Features
Summer-born children more likely to struggle with basic skills, figures suggest

3rd February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020