Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Dali sculptures 'stolen from Swedish art gallery'

(Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP)

By Press Association
30th January 2020

By Associated Press Reporter

Thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, with reports they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

Police said "at least two thieves" entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early on Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window.

Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.

Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4am. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor (£15,932) to £39,830) and measures up to 50 centimetres tall, Enstrom told TT.

The sculptures - including several of Dali's famous melting watches on a tree - had been on display at the gallery for 10 days.

The exhibition was to close on Saturday. The statues came from Switzerland.

Most Read

Local News

Two air incursions delay BA plane twice

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

From hospital bed to 42km, ‘Running saved my life’

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

In new memoir, García-Margallo admits border controls were punitive politics

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Brexit

Lib Dem leader in Europe voices 'serious concerns' for Gib in trade talks

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Brexiteer calls for annual 'UK day' bank holiday near EU referendum date

30th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Detailed images of the sun open the door to 'new horizons in solar physics'

30th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Leavers and Remainers in Brexit battle to top UK singles chart

30th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Last Battle of Britain fighter pilot ace dies aged 101

30th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020