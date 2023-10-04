Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Photos courtesy of Sky Arts.

By Gabriella Peralta
4th October 2023

Famous British actress Dame Judi Dench picked Christian Hook’s portrait in a special episode of the Sky Arts ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’ series.

Last night’s special episode comes nine years after Mr Hook won Sky Arts’ ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’ and pitted him against the other winners of the series.

The artists competed for the title of ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ and captured their subject, Judi Dench, who ultimately chose Mr Hook’s work as her favourite.

The portrait was then gifted to the famous actress, who loved the striking colours.

Mr Hook said he was very pleased to have been selected and that the portrait must have resonated with the actress.

Before the show was aired, Mr Hook described how the competitive element of the episode was a surprise to him and the other artists, who came together to mark 10 years of the show.

In the programme aired on Sky Arts at 9pm, eight of the nine previous winners were briefed to paint Dame Dench in a bid to win the title of best portrait painter of the decade.

The episode looked back at each artist’s journey, with the judges remarking how Mr Hook creates beauty out of chaos.

Mr Hook described how the show greatly impacted his career and, after winning, he was commissioned by celebrities including Richard Branson.

He added his art has evolved to use neon colours and “just making a mess” on the canvas.

“I’ll find her in the painting later on,” Mr Hook told judge Tai-Shan Schierenberg.

The judges described how Mr Hook’s piece worked beautifully, with bold colours.

The decision for who won the title of ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ was up to the Senior Curator of Contemporary Collections at the National Portrait Gallery, Sarah Howgate.

The prize of ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ was awarded to Gareth Reid, who won ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’ in 2017.

Later this month, on October 19, Mr Hook will show his latest collection at the Clarendon Fine Art gallery in Mayfair, London.

The collection of over 20 pieces called ‘The Anatomy of a Concept’ is a 10-year retrospective featuring his unique style.

Most Read

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

‘Del pish’ but with Gibraltar at heart

Tue 3rd Oct, 2023

Local News

Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

RGP investigating death at North Mole

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Picardo urges voters to see past third-term ‘burnout’ and pick ‘strongest team’

4th October 2023

Local News
UK ‘strongly condemns’ incursion after Spanish Navy vessel disrupts live firing exercise in BGTW

4th October 2023

Local News
Youth Service celebrates 60th Anniversary

4th October 2023

Local News
Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

4th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023