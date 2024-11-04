Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Dame Priti Patel appointed shadow foreign secretary

Photo by Stefan Roussea/PA

By Press Association
4th November 2024

By David Lynch and Caitlin Doherty, PA Political Staff

Dame Priti Patel has been appointed shadow foreign secretary by new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, with Mel Stride appointed shadow chancellor.

The two former Tory leadership candidates were the first appointments Ms Badenoch has made to shadow the so-called “great offices of state”: the Foreign Secretary, Chancellor and Home Secretary.

Dame Priti and Mr Stride were both early rivals of Ms Badenoch during the Tory leadership contest.

The PA news agency understands the pair’s appointment to the opposition frontbench is an effort to unite different factions of the Conservative Party following the long internal election battle.

The new Conservative leader insisted she would offer all her rivals in the race roles in her shadow cabinet, but former home secretary James Cleverly has already ruled himself out from such a job.

Ms Badenoch had earlier named Laura Trott as her shadow education secretary and Tory former minister Neil O’Brien as a shadow education minister, ahead of education questions in the House of Commons.

Ms Badenoch is expected to name her full shadow cabinet team ahead of their first meeting on Tuesday.

The announcement of the new shadow cabinet follows Ms Badenoch’s victory over former immigration minister Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership race on Saturday.

In her first media appearance since that victory, she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that she would tell “hard truths” to the country and her party.

She drew criticism for suggesting the so-called partygate scandal that saw Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules had been “overblown”.

Most Read

Local News

Arias-Vasquez shines light on structure of power station battery project

Sun 3rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Man on trial charged with cocaine offences

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

Sustainable public housing project proposed for Road to the Lines

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
University tuition fees to rise to £9,535 in England next year

4th November 2024

UK/Spain News
Kemi Badenoch wins Tory leadership election

2nd November 2024

UK/Spain News
Campo mobilises in solidarity with victims of Valencia floods

1st November 2024

UK/Spain News
Taxes, borrowing and spending up in Rachel Reeves’ first Budget

31st October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024