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Tue 1st Sep, 2026

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Dame Prue Leith to headline Gibraltar Literary Festival

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2026

Dame Prue Leith, the restaurateur, broadcaster and writer best known for her role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, will headline this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Dame Prue, who retired from The Great British Bake Off this year after nine seasons, has written both fiction and non-fiction, including novels, cookbooks and culinary guides.

Her latest book, ‘Being Old…and learning to love it!’, was published in March and is a Sunday Times bestseller.

The book explores ageing and covers subjects including love, friendship, family, grief, assisted dying, retirement, fashion, travel and gardening.

Her other works include The Angelotti Chronicles trilogy, Leith’s Cookery Bible, Life’s Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom and Bliss on Toast.

Dame Prue received a DBE in 2021 for services to food, broadcasting and charity.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted to announce Dame Prue Leith as the headliner to the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival. A household name, thanks to ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and her writing, she has endeared generations of viewers and readers. I am sure our Festival audiences will be equally delighted, and we look forward to hearing her speak on food, ageing and a great array of other subjects.”

The festival will take place from November 9 to 15, with tickets going on sale at 10am on September 3 at the Gibraltar Garrison Library and through Buytickets.gi.

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