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Mon 12th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Local man arrested for drugs offences

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2026

A local man has been arrested for drug offences after police officers searched his residence and found six slabs of cannabis resin

The 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug, acquisition, possession or use of criminal property and importing a prohibited import.

The arrest follows the discovery and seizure of six individually-wrapped slabs of cannabis resin weighing around 600g within the staircase of a residential building situated near Devil’s Tower Road.

The man was arrested by Response Team officers and found in possession of a minor amount of cannabis resin on his person.

During a subsequent search of his residential property, officers found and seized an additional three pieces of cannabis resin weighing approximately 170grms in total, a quantity of cash, and paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled dugs.

An investigation is underway.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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