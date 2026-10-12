Local man arrested for drugs offences

A local man has been arrested for drug offences after police officers searched his residence and found six slabs of cannabis resin

The 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug, acquisition, possession or use of criminal property and importing a prohibited import.

The arrest follows the discovery and seizure of six individually-wrapped slabs of cannabis resin weighing around 600g within the staircase of a residential building situated near Devil’s Tower Road.

The man was arrested by Response Team officers and found in possession of a minor amount of cannabis resin on his person.

During a subsequent search of his residential property, officers found and seized an additional three pieces of cannabis resin weighing approximately 170grms in total, a quantity of cash, and paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled dugs.

An investigation is underway.