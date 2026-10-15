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Thu 15th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Five GFRS firefighters complete C Licence training

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2026

Five firefighters from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) have successfully completed their C Licence training, enabling them to drive large vehicles weighing more than 3,500kg.

The qualification forms part of an ongoing training initiative aimed at strengthening the Service’s operational capabilities and supporting the professional development of its personnel.

Following the completion of the first round of training, a second group of firefighters has now begun working towards obtaining the same qualification.

The initiative has been facilitated through collaboration with the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism.

Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, welcomed the firefighters’ achievements.

"The successful completion of the C Licence training by five GFRS firefighters is a positive step in strengthening the Service’s capabilities. This reflects our wider commitment to investing in the development, skills and professional growth of our employees,” he said.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, also congratulated the firefighters and acknowledged those involved in delivering the training.

“Congratulations to the five GFRS firefighters on achieving their C Licences. I would like to thank Antonio Rocca and his team for their support, as we begin the second round of training to benefit more firefighters.”

The GFRS thanked the Ministry for its continued support, highlighting the importance of the partnership in developing staff skills and maintaining an effective emergency service for the Gibraltar community.

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