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Thu 15th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Free menopause awareness event to be held at John Mackintosh Hall

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2026

Women in Gibraltar are being invited to attend a free menopause awareness event at the John Mackintosh Hall on Friday, October 30, aimed at raising awareness of symptoms and offering practical advice on managing menopause and its long-term effects.

The event, entitled It's Not JUST Menopause, is being organised by menopause coaching specialist and cancer and exercise rehabilitation specialist Petra Boddington, with support from Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Taking place from 12.30pm to 2pm, the lunchtime session coincides with Menopause Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event is open to women at all stages of menopause, including those experiencing perimenopause, those who are post-menopausal and those supporting someone going through the transition.

The session will explore the different stages of menopause, whether occurring naturally, following surgery or as a result of cancer treatment, and provide advice on managing symptoms and improving overall wellbeing.

Ms Boddington said many women continued to experience symptoms after their periods had stopped without recognising their connection to menopause.

The discussion will focus on three key areas, including the importance of movement in protecting bone, joint and heart health, the role of nutrition and lifestyle choices, and vaginal and bladder health.

Participants will be introduced to simple exercises that can be carried out some while seated, alongside advice on dietary changes and information about the relationship between alcohol consumption and breast health.

The session will also address genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), which can cause vaginal and urinary symptoms that may worsen after menopause but can be treated.

Ms Boddington said the event was intended to encourage open discussion about symptoms that women often felt uncomfortable raising. The session is relaxed and interactive, a safe space to ask anything, and questions can go in a hat anonymously.

"So many women are struggling with symptoms in silence, often without realising they're connected to menopause,” said Ms Boddington.

“It's not just hot flushes. It's the brain fog, the mood swings, the poor sleep, and the one hardly anyone talks about, vaginal and bladder health.”

“Menopause is a journey, from the first changes in perimenopause to life after your periods stop, and whether it arrives naturally or suddenly through surgery or treatment, there is so much you can do to make it a more positive one.”

“I want women to leave knowing more than when they came in, with one or two small things they can start the very same day."

Cancer Relief Gibraltar will also be represented at the event, providing information about its services and delivering a short talk on cancer prevention.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Empowering our community means supporting women through every shift in their health journey. We are dedicated to offering compassionate care, resources, and support whenever you need us."

Attendance is free, although places are limited to 40 participants.

Bookings can be made at petraboddington.as.me/book or through petraboddington.com/news.

Further information is available by emailing petra@petraboddington.com.

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