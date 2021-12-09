Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Danza Academy holds annual Choreography Competition

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2021

Danza Academy recently held its Annual Choreography Competition at the Inces Hall.

The Academy has held this competition for over 25 years and believes it aids young dancers not only develop their choreography skills but think of the overall staging of their work, the initial concept, lighting, sound, make up and costume.

The competition also has an Improvisation Category.

The Pre School and Reception children opened the night with displays of simple choreographies.

These were followed by 25 competitive entries which were divided according to their age groups.

“Danza Academy is proud to provide students the perfect platform to stage their own work,” said Danza Academy Director Anne Marie Gomez.

“Being able to create and stage is highly valued in the competitive dance world. We can confidently say that we are not only creating excellent dancers but great creators.”

“The Choreography Competition also makes young dancers aware of performance concepts like expression, musicality, dynamics and spacial awareness. Developing these strands makes their dancing in general much richer.”

“Usually students don’t get a chance to perform live in small groups and the Competition also offers them this stage opportunity. Every year the work simply gets better and Zulieka and I are greatly moved when we see the polished product on the night.”

“The students work is of such high standard that on occasions with a little tweaking the Choreographies have won major international Dance Competitions such as Global Dance and The International Dance Federation World Dance Championships. Dance students gain great confidence and learn most valuable dance and life skills from this popular event."

The event was compared by Zulieka Green and judges on this occasion were Alfred Rumbo Producer of Danza's Productions, Danza past pupil Erica Mc Grail who studied at Laine Theatre Arts and is currently a Dance and Drama teacher at Westside School, Ileana Martinez present Danza performer who studied at The London Studio Centre, Nicola Dewar Danza a performer who has played many main roles in Danza Productions, and Derek Desoiza Director of The Innovations Dance Company.

Choreography Competition Results:

School Yrs 1-4
1st - Jada Mascarenhas and Talia Ochello - Puttin' on the Ritz
2nd - Erin Doherty - Rainbow
3rd - Amy Holmes - I see the light

School Yrs 5-7
1st - Celine Sciortino - The Show Must Go On
2nd - Analia Romero - Spider
2nd - Evie Rodriguez - King of Pain
3rd - Ruby Mc Grail - Rythm Nation

School Yrs 8-9
1st - Sebastian Diaz - Rumours
2nd - Elsa Parody - Diana
3rd - Maxine Sciortino - You Are Worth More
3rd - Kate Vinent, Ruby Mc Grail, Gemma Casciaro and Celine Sciortino - Confident

Improvisation Competition Results:

School Yrs 1-4
1st - Talia Ochello
2nd - Katie Durante
3rd - Amy Holmes
3rd - Alex Perry

School Yrs 5-7
1st - Ruby Mc Grail
2nd - Gemma Casciaro
3rd - Mya Micaleff
3rd - Evie Rodriguez

School Yrs 8-9
1st - Kate Vinent
2nd - Sebastian Diaz
3rd - Maxine Sciortino

Special Cups on the night:

The John Cortes Cup for The Most Theatrical Dancer - Lucia Diaz

The Henry Sacramento Cup for The Most Elegant Dancer - Amy Holmes

The Alfred Rumbo Cup for The Most Promising Dancer - Erin Doherty

The Lionel Perez Cup for The Most Creative Dancer - Ruby Mc Grail

The Derek Desoiza Cup for The Most Outstanding Dancer - Sebastian Diaz

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Brexit

No Brexit treaty means ‘a completely different Gibraltar’, CM says

Wed 8th Dec, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

Bitso and IOVLabs to fund blockchain overhaul of Gibraltar’s eGov platform

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Legally Blonde the musical hits all the right notes

9th December 2021

Features
100 years of history along Line Wall Road

9th December 2021

Features
Scale Model Society celebrates 40 years with an exhibition

8th December 2021

Features
Entries judged in this years’ Christmas Flower Show

7th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021