Daphne Alcantara, tireless campaigner for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, dies aged 65
Tributes have been paid to Daphne Alcantara, campaigner and long-standing chairperson of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, who died on Tuesday at the age of 65. Mrs Alcantara has been campaigning and advocating for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their families in Gibraltar for many years. This was something she took on...
