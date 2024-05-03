Darkness Into Light Gibraltar gathers momentum

Dozens of people have signed up to take part in this year’s Darkness Into Light Gibraltar.

The five-mile Darkness Into Light walk, which is in conjunction with GibSams, will take place on Saturday, May 11, and organisers are suggesting that people arrive at Casemates around 4.30am for the warmup at 4.45am.

“This also allows everyone to choose their pebbles before we head of at 5am,” said Scarlett Humphries.

“These are the pebbles of hope that the children are painting, with the idea being to spread their messages of hope across Gibraltar.”

Organisers, who have raised over £1500 for GibSams so far, are expecting approximately 100 participants to take part in DIL Gibraltar 2024.

“The symbolism of commencing in darkness and walking into the light gives the occasion its impact, bringing the community together to support those who have been bereaved by suicide, who have self-harmed or who have experienced suicidal ideation. This event enables us to deliver a potent message of hope to all,” said Ms Humphries.

There will be two routes again this year, both starting and finishing in Casemates.

The challenge route will go up the nature reserve and onto the med steps returning down via the sky walk and Moorish Castle.

The more accessible route will head to the Europa point lighthouse and then back to Casemates.

Both routes start and finish Little Rock Cafe where a hot breakfast will be provided at the end courtesy of sponsors efpg - Effective Financial Planning Group.

Organisers are also running two themed art competitions, one a poster with the theme "What makes me happy” where the winner wins a £50 Music Corner voucher. And the second a paint a pebble of hope competition with a prize of £25 from Music Corner.

Entries for the art competition are to be handed in to efpg at 15 Irish town, up until close of business today. The art competition deadline is Saturday May 4 where last-minute entries can be handed to Ms Humphries in person between 10-12am in Casemates where she will also have an arts stall for children who want to come along and paint something on the actual day.

All entries will then be displayed at the lower exhibition gallery at the John Mackintosh Hall for the entire week leading up to the event, Monday May 5 to Friday May 10.

Here the public can view the display and cast their votes as to which pebble or poster they like best.

The votes will then be counted, and the winner announced at the actual Darkness Into Light event on May 11.

Organisers are still looking for volunteers to take part on the day, as stewards on the walks themselves and to man the midway point water station. Contact organisers on 00447912579050.