Thu 11th May, 2023

Darkness Into Light raises £4,500 with sunrise walk

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2023

Darkness Into Light Gibraltar raised over £4,500 during its annual sunrise walk up the Med Steps to the Top of the Rock or to Europa Point on Saturday morning.

The charity works to raise awareness and hope in the global fight against suicide and self-harm.

The local event coincided with many other events being held around Europe especially in Ireland, where the event was created.

On their Facebook page the organisers state the money raised was a “massive achievement and we are so very grateful to all of you.”

“Huge shout out to our sponsors EFPG - Effective Financial Planning Group - and EFPG Insurance Brokers for your continued support and the delicious breakfast.”

“St Johns Ambulance, Little Rock for hosting us, our amazing volunteers and all of you that sponsored or took part. We really could not have done it without you.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who made hope shine by joining us and walking from Darkness Into Light.”

“With every step you took in your walk today, you brought hope to all those impacted by suicide and self-harm.”

