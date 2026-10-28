Darts season gets underway with College 501 leading the way

The Gibraltar Darts Association's 2026/27 league season got underway on Friday, October 16, with 10 teams competing in this season's league.

College 501 made an emphatic start, beating Wembley Bar 9-1, while Hackney Carriage Warriors defeated Plater Moorish Castle 7-3. St Theresa's B&UB also began with a victory, beating St Theresa's Wanderers 7-2, while Glacis Bad Boys and Charlie's Demons shared the points after a 5-5 draw.

The second round of matches, played on Friday, October 23, saw College 501 maintain their strong start with another 9-1 victory, this time against Glacis Bad Boys.

St Theresa's B&UB recorded the biggest win of the round, beating Plater Moorish Castle 10-0. Hackney Carriage Warriors also secured a second victory, defeating Wembley Bar 7-3, while St Theresa's Wanderers beat 99's Fire House 8-2. Charlie's Demons completed the round with an 8-2 win over St Joseph's FC.

There were several notable individual performances across the two rounds. Justin Hewitt recorded two maximum 180s in the opening round, with Liam Asquez, Jamie Camilleri, Kiki De Los Santos, Ethan Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Muñoz and Ethan Pulham each registering one. Colin Torres Jr recorded the highest finish of the opening round with 129, followed by Joey Andrades with 128.

In the second round, Davey Monsees and Clayton Otton each hit two maximum 180s, while Graeden Busto, Ethan Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Muñoz, Ethan Pulham and Ethan Smith each recorded one.

Ollie Pratts registered the highest finish of the second round with 120, followed by George Federico with 117 and Max De Haro with 103.