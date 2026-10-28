Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Darts season gets underway with College 501 leading the way

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2026

The Gibraltar Darts Association's 2026/27 league season got underway on Friday, October 16, with 10 teams competing in this season's league.

College 501 made an emphatic start, beating Wembley Bar 9-1, while Hackney Carriage Warriors defeated Plater Moorish Castle 7-3. St Theresa's B&UB also began with a victory, beating St Theresa's Wanderers 7-2, while Glacis Bad Boys and Charlie's Demons shared the points after a 5-5 draw.

The second round of matches, played on Friday, October 23, saw College 501 maintain their strong start with another 9-1 victory, this time against Glacis Bad Boys.

St Theresa's B&UB recorded the biggest win of the round, beating Plater Moorish Castle 10-0. Hackney Carriage Warriors also secured a second victory, defeating Wembley Bar 7-3, while St Theresa's Wanderers beat 99's Fire House 8-2. Charlie's Demons completed the round with an 8-2 win over St Joseph's FC.

There were several notable individual performances across the two rounds. Justin Hewitt recorded two maximum 180s in the opening round, with Liam Asquez, Jamie Camilleri, Kiki De Los Santos, Ethan Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Muñoz and Ethan Pulham each registering one. Colin Torres Jr recorded the highest finish of the opening round with 129, followed by Joey Andrades with 128.

In the second round, Davey Monsees and Clayton Otton each hit two maximum 180s, while Graeden Busto, Ethan Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Muñoz, Ethan Pulham and Ethan Smith each recorded one.

Ollie Pratts registered the highest finish of the second round with 120, followed by George Federico with 117 and Max De Haro with 103.

Most Read

Brexit

PP MEP says ‘things will change’ on Gib treaty with right-wing govt in Madrid 

Tue 27th Oct, 2026

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into Gibraltar, strengthening long-standing links 

Sun 25th Oct, 2026

Local News

50th Anniversary of the CPSA lockout

Mon 26th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Govt raises concerns with Taxi Association over weekend service outage

Fri 23rd Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar face Azerbiajan next after defeat to Belarus

28th October 2026

Sports
Four teams share top spot in Futsal Premier League

28th October 2026

Sports
Gibraltar squad heads to Faroe Islands for Small States Championship

28th October 2026

Sports
Gibraltar compete at IBF World Cup in Munich

27th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026