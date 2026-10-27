Gibraltar compete at IBF World Cup in Munich
Gibraltar was represented by a four-man team at the 2026 IBF World Cup in Munich earlier this month, with Anthony Galea, Jamie Hickey, Michael Wood and Dion Webber competing in the men's singles event. Gibraltar did not field a women's team.
The tournament featured 44 federations in the men's division and 26 in the women's division, with 176 men and 104 women competing.
The four Gibraltar representatives competed across the opening two rounds. Hickey recorded the strongest individual finish among the Gibraltar players in Round One, placing 10th in his pool of 12. Galea finished 11th in his pool, while Wood and Webber also competed in their respective groups.
The competition brought together players from across the world, with the federation leaderboard following Round One determining the groups for the second round.
Sweden topped the federation leaderboard after the opening round, ahead of Hong Kong, China, and Singapore. Gibraltar finished 47th in the standings, with eight wins, one tie and 35 defeats from 44 matches, accumulating 25 points.
In the second round, Gibraltar competed in Group B, where Hong Kong, China, topped the standings with nine wins from 11 matches. The Czech Republic finished second, followed by Canada and Macao, China, with the top four progressing to the Last 16.
Gibraltar finished 12th in the group, recording no wins from 11 matches.
The tournament concluded with a final between Australia and France. Australia made a strong start, but France recovered to take a 2-1 lead before Australia levelled the contest. The deciding game settled the final, with a score of 204 against 163 giving France the victory by three games to two.
Gibraltar's participation provided its players with experience against international opposition at a major competition, offering an opportunity to measure themselves against bowlers from a wide range of federations.
Gibraltar's standings
Men's singles – Round One
Group A – Pool 4, Lanes 13–24
Tobias Börding (Germany) – 2206
Lukas Jelinek (Czech Republic) – 2313
Konstantinos-Marios Kitsos (Greece) – 2203
Andrew Anderson (United States) – 2177
Tuna Böncü (Türkiye) – 2164
Marc Dylan Custodio (Philippines) – 2072
Ruben Orche Rodriguez (Spain) – 2068
Loick Coolen (France) – 2015
Sukky Gill (Wales) – 1913
Aidar Kapalbayev (Kazakhstan) – 1822
Anthony Galea (Gibraltar) – 1763
Seif Hossam (Egypt) – 1862
Top two progress to the Top 32.
Group B – Pool 1, Lanes 1–12
Zachary Wilkins (Canada) – 2351
Nu'man Syahmi (Singapore) – 2282
Kristoffer Berg Nilsen (Norway) – 2292
Tun Ameerul Luqman Al Hakim (Malaysia) – 2219
David Maycock (Bermuda) – 2175
Hamad Ahli (United Arab Emirates) – 2118
Tommaso Radi (Italy) – 2162
Ivan Dominic Malig (Philippines) – 2041
Ondrej Trojek (Czech Republic) – 1942
Jamie Hickey (Gibraltar) – 1835
Antreas Christoforou (Cyprus) – 2095
Noah Taimanglo (Guam) – 2053
Top two progress to the Top 32.
Group C – Pool 2, Lanes 13–24
Gregory Rius (France) – 2228
Walter Alessandro Santu (Italy) – 2144
Marvin Marlon Danilo Leon Urbina (Guatemala) – 2180
Nicolai Mallia (Malta) – 2176
Orestis Papadopoulos (Cyprus) – 1928
Danylo Mazikin (Ukraine) – 1992
Ziyad Al Towereb (Saudi Arabia) – 1952
Oliver Schwarzbauer (Austria) – 1887
Bartosz Sowinski (Poland) – 1842
Ruben Fuentes Sanchez (Spain) – 1958
Songqi Li (China) – 1978
Michael Wood (Gibraltar) – 1700
Top two progress to the Top 32.
Group D – Pool 4, Lanes 13–24
Ryan Barnes (United States) – 2483
Aseel Alroomi (Kuwait) – 1939
Liav Yehene (Israel) – 2227
Taygun Erkeskin (Türkiye) – 2086
Siim Henrik Saar (Estonia) – 2025
Sultan Al Qubaisi (United Arab Emirates) – 2191
Nicholas Muscat (Malta) – 2185
Levinc Samuels (Bermuda) – 2062
Dennis Grünheid (Germany) – 2058
Nabeel Abdallah Shahin (Jordan) – 1909
Dion Webber (Gibraltar) – 1831
Andreas Leb (Austria) – 1859
Top two progress to the Top 32.
Federation leaderboard after Round One
The combined federation standings determined the groups for Round Two.
Sweden – 111 points (Group A)
Hong Kong, China – 96 (Group B)
Singapore – 96 (Group C)
Netherlands – 93 (Group D)
United States – 90 (Group D)
Germany – 85 (Group C)
Slovakia – 85 (Group B)
Australia – 84 (Group A)
Italy – 84 (Group A)
Czech Republic – 84 (Group B)
Greece – 83 (Group C)
Denmark – 81 (Group D)
Guatemala – 79 (Group D)
Iceland – 79 (Group C)
Canada – 78 (Group B)
Peru – 78 (Group A)
France – 78 (Group A)
Macao, China – 78 (Group B)
United Arab Emirates – 75 (Group C)
Israel – 75 (Group D)
Malaysia – 72 (Group D)
Türkiye – 72 (Group C)
Romania – 72 (Group B)
Qatar – 70 (Group A)
Poland – 67 (Group A)
China – 66 (Group B)
Philippines – 66 (Group C)
Norway – 66 (Group D)
Kuwait – 66 (Group D)
Jordan – 64 (Group C)
Bermuda – 61 (Group B)
Malta – 60 (Group A)
Latvia – 58 (Group A)
Estonia – 58 (Group B)
Ukraine – 57 (Group C)
Cyprus – 55 (Group D)
Saudi Arabia – 52 (Group D)
Spain – 51 (Group C)
Croatia – 51 (Group B)
Austria – 51 (Group A)
Guam – 45 (Group A)
Wales – 37 (Group B)
Uzbekistan – 33 (Group C)
Kazakhstan – 33 (Group D)
Serbia – 30 (Group D)
Egypt – 26 (Group C)
Gibraltar – 25 (Group B)
Men's singles – Round Two
Group B standings
Hong Kong, China – 9 wins, 2 defeats, 19 points, 27 total
Czech Republic – 8 wins, 3 defeats, 18 points, 24 total
Canada – 8 wins, 3 defeats, 16 points, 24 total
Macao, China – 8 wins, 3 defeats, 18 points, 24 total
Romania – 7 wins, 4 defeats, 16 points, 21 total
China – 7 wins, 4 defeats, 17 points, 21 total
Bermuda – 6 wins, 5 defeats, 14 points, 18 total
Estonia – 6 wins, 5 defeats, 16 points, 18 total
Croatia – 3 wins, 8 defeats, 11 points, 9 total
Slovakia – 2 wins, 9 defeats, 8 points, 6 total
Wales – 2 wins, 9 defeats, 5 points, 6 total
Gibraltar – 0 wins, 11 defeats, 2 points, 0 total
The top four progressed to the Last 16.
Results sourced from IBF results data