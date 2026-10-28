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Wed 28th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Four teams share top spot in Futsal Premier League

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2026

The Gibraltar Futsal Premier League produced a surprise this weekend, with the top four teams ending the round level on points.

Europa, Bavaria, Inter Gibraltar and Lynx share top spot on 12 points, with goal difference placing Europa at the head of the table, followed by Bavaria.

Bavaria claimed three significant points after beating Europa 3-1 this weekend to draw level with their opponents. With just one goal separating the two on goal difference, Europa will be grateful for the solitary goal they scored in the match.

In another key encounter, Inter Gibraltar moved into the top three after beating Popay Lek 2-1. The narrow victory was enough to push Inter Gibraltar ahead, while Popay Lek remain fifth, just outside the play-off positions and three points behind the leading quartet.

Lynx had the most comfortable outing of the weekend against bottom side Saxon, recording a 7-0 victory.

The situation at the top could change again this weekend when Inter Gibraltar face Lynx in an encounter that will be closely watched by their title rivals.

Popay Lek, who take on struggling Hercules, will be hoping to capitalise on any dropped points among the leading teams by securing all three points themselves.

Bavaria face Glacis United, while Europa take on Athletico. Both Bavaria and Europa will be looking to maintain their positions with victories, although Glacis and Athletico have proved capable of being stubborn opponents.

Glacis are still searching for their first win of the season, while Athletico have won two of their five matches played.

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