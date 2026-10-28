Gibraltar face Azerbiajan next after defeat to Belarus

Gibraltar’s U15 team will face a second major test today after suffering an early defeat at the hands of Belarus this morning.

Gibraltar will face Azerbaijan this afternoon in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival as they continue their campaign to determine their final ranking within Tier C of the competition.

Having finished third in their group, Gibraltar were drawn against Belarus. The tie proved a tough challenge for the team, which had already faced Bolivia, Paraguay, Seychelles and Tahiti during the group stage.

A 6-0 defeat to Belarus this morning sets Gibraltar up against Azerbaijan, who were themselves beaten by Chile in the same tier during this second stage of the tournament.

The outcome of this afternoon’s match will determine Gibraltar’s next opponents as the competition continues to establish the final rankings. Gibraltar are already competing in Tier C, the third of the tournament’s six tiers, having secured their place following the group stage.