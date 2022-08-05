Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Daryanani attends Commonwealth Games Business Forum in Birmingham

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2022

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, attended the Commonwealth Games Business Forum in Birmingham, which was opened by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Mr Daryanani was invited to attend this event to celebrate the opening of the Commonwealth Games along with Heads of State, Ministers and business leaders from all over the world focusing on investment in and within the Commonwealth, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“This was another opportunity for Gibraltar to carry on with our work within the Commonwealth family of nations,” Mr Daryanani said.

“I have made many interesting contacts over the last few months and this event allowed me to touch base with them and make even more new contacts.”

“The Commonwealth is important for Gibraltar, more so in the post-Brexit era.”

“There is always interest in what we are doing and we need to work hard to convert this interest into new business for Gibraltar.”

“I feel it is important to keep Gibraltar’s name visible within political and commercial circles in these challenging times.”

The event also included speeches by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi and various people in business and politics.

Mr Daryanani was accompanied by Jared Peralta, Country Director of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Gibraltar Office.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Gibair industrial action to resume as from Monday after negotiations breakdown

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Local News

DPC approves Lincoln Football Club sports centre in Europa Road

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Local News

Drafting error means sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar cannot be prosecuted here, Supreme Court says

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man arrested for £2,220 cocaine possession

5th August 2022

Local News
GHA receives new equipment for theatres

5th August 2022

Local News
Water supply fully restored across Gibraltar

4th August 2022

Local News
Unite highlight ‘biggest wage squeeze’ in newsletter

4th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022