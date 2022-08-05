Daryanani attends Commonwealth Games Business Forum in Birmingham

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, attended the Commonwealth Games Business Forum in Birmingham, which was opened by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Mr Daryanani was invited to attend this event to celebrate the opening of the Commonwealth Games along with Heads of State, Ministers and business leaders from all over the world focusing on investment in and within the Commonwealth, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“This was another opportunity for Gibraltar to carry on with our work within the Commonwealth family of nations,” Mr Daryanani said.

“I have made many interesting contacts over the last few months and this event allowed me to touch base with them and make even more new contacts.”

“The Commonwealth is important for Gibraltar, more so in the post-Brexit era.”

“There is always interest in what we are doing and we need to work hard to convert this interest into new business for Gibraltar.”

“I feel it is important to keep Gibraltar’s name visible within political and commercial circles in these challenging times.”

The event also included speeches by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi and various people in business and politics.

Mr Daryanani was accompanied by Jared Peralta, Country Director of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Gibraltar Office.