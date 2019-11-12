Daryanani launches Small Business Board

The Minister for Business Vijay Daryanani yesterday launched the new Small Business Board as a device to help engage more effectively with local businesses.

The first meeting of the new forum took place at No.6 Convent Place. The board will be chaired by the Minister alongside representatives of the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses in addition to a cross section of local businessmen.

Mr Daryanani via this forum wishes to champion effective communication in order to encourage entrepreneurship and assist and foster positive development of businesses locally.

Mr Daryanani said: “The policy of this Government is to engage fully with businesses, listen to what they have to say, assist in overcoming obstacles and problems at these testing times, with Brexit looming over the horizon.”

“Successful businesses equates to success for Gibraltar PLC and as such I am delighted to launch this board as a forum to facilitate this much needed engagement.”