Data breach ‘no barrier’ to September hearing of McGrail Inquiry, but election looms
A data breach last year affecting documents relating to the McGrail Inquiry presented “no barrier” to proceed with the main hearing scheduled to start late September, a preliminary session of the inquiry was told on Wednesday. Confirmation came during the fourth preliminary hearing of the inquiry, held in the sweltering upper reading room of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here