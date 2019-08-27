Data protection and Gibraltar's Brexit
by Michael Nahon On 18th August 2019 the Sunday Times leaked the Yellowhammer report describing the likely scenarios and risks envisaged by the UK government in the event of a no-deal Brexit. It included a small segment on Gibraltar, and the local debate has largely focused on the adequacy of maritime contingency measures to deal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here