Dates confirmed for Nations Cup 2027 as organisers announce event improvements

Organisers of the Blackball Nations Cup 2027 have officially confirmed the dates for the tournament, while also outlining several planned improvements aimed at enhancing the overall experience for players and teams.

The junior events, including the LD’s and PD’s competitions, are scheduled to take place from April 1 to 4, 2027, with the adult and Under-23 competitions set to follow from April 6 to 14, 2027.

Event organisers highlighted that the senior competition has been extended by an additional two days following feedback from participants, with the aim of easing schedules and improving the running of the tournament.

Further upgrades have also been announced for the 2027 edition. These include improvements to the Practice Arena, which will now feature the same playing conditions as the Main Arena, including carpeting, matching lighting and the allowance of drinks in the area.

Organisers also confirmed the return of four additional tables within the arena, a move expected to assist scheduling and help matches run more smoothly throughout the event.

They added that further announcements, ideas and refinements are still planned as preparations continue ahead of the 2027 tournament.