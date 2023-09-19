Dates for Gibraltar Literature Week 2023 announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that Gibraltar Literature Week will return this year, between Monday 6 – 11 November.

The event, sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust, aims to promote Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors; encourage reading, writing, storytelling; and, for the first time, include a soiree event promoting songwriting and poetry.

The featured children’s author will be Gareth Jones, an award-winning writer of over 45 books for children. He has written picture books, series fiction & novels, is a musician & performer and regularly takes shows to music and literary festivals all over the UK. Mr Jones will also be delivering sessions to the schools.

The ‘An Audience With...’ events will feature again at the Charles Hunt Room at the John Mackintosh Hall, with a programme that includes history, crime research and writing for theatre.

The 2023 edition also sees the return of the ‘Lightning Talks’, an evening allowing for literary stories and experiences to be shared.

There will also be an evening of music and poetry celebrating Gibraltarian identity and writing, featuring the original work of local musicians, poets, and writers.

Amongst the other events, there will be:

• Workshops with visiting Gibraltarian authors;

• Book signings and launches at BookGem as the official Gibraltar Literature Week Bookshop;

• Daily book reviews and related literary content in the Gibraltar Chronicle & Panorama;

• Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors;

• Storytelling at the John Mackintosh Hall Library;

• School talks and visits for all age groups featuring various local writers and a variety of subject matter;

• Bookmark and Poetry competitions;

• Daily book reviews on GCS and John Mackintosh Hall Library social media pages.

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes said “once again we will be promoting Gibraltarian writers and writing through Gibraltar Literature Week with an exciting and engaging programme for young and old.”

“At last year’s event the idea of Gibraltar National Book Council was put forward by Mark Sanchez, something that quickly came to fruition.”

“Literature Week, like the Book Council, are there to promote and encourage Gibraltarian Literature, its writers, illustrators and publishers. I urge everyone to engage and support."

More details on the schedule of events, and further contributors, will be released shortly. For further information contact the Development team on 20049161 or development@culture.gov.gi

The “An audience with…” events will be livestreamed and recorded for broadcast on GBC. Audience tickets will also be on sale.