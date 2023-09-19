Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Dates for Gibraltar Literature Week 2023 announced

By Chronicle Staff
19th September 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that Gibraltar Literature Week will return this year, between Monday 6 – 11 November.

The event, sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust, aims to promote Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors; encourage reading, writing, storytelling; and, for the first time, include a soiree event promoting songwriting and poetry.

The featured children’s author will be Gareth Jones, an award-winning writer of over 45 books for children. He has written picture books, series fiction & novels, is a musician & performer and regularly takes shows to music and literary festivals all over the UK. Mr Jones will also be delivering sessions to the schools.

The ‘An Audience With...’ events will feature again at the Charles Hunt Room at the John Mackintosh Hall, with a programme that includes history, crime research and writing for theatre.
The 2023 edition also sees the return of the ‘Lightning Talks’, an evening allowing for literary stories and experiences to be shared.

There will also be an evening of music and poetry celebrating Gibraltarian identity and writing, featuring the original work of local musicians, poets, and writers.
Amongst the other events, there will be:
• Workshops with visiting Gibraltarian authors;
• Book signings and launches at BookGem as the official Gibraltar Literature Week Bookshop;
• Daily book reviews and related literary content in the Gibraltar Chronicle & Panorama;
• Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors;
• Storytelling at the John Mackintosh Hall Library;
• School talks and visits for all age groups featuring various local writers and a variety of subject matter;
• Bookmark and Poetry competitions;
• Daily book reviews on GCS and John Mackintosh Hall Library social media pages.

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes said “once again we will be promoting Gibraltarian writers and writing through Gibraltar Literature Week with an exciting and engaging programme for young and old.”

“At last year’s event the idea of Gibraltar National Book Council was put forward by Mark Sanchez, something that quickly came to fruition.”

“Literature Week, like the Book Council, are there to promote and encourage Gibraltarian Literature, its writers, illustrators and publishers. I urge everyone to engage and support."

More details on the schedule of events, and further contributors, will be released shortly. For further information contact the Development team on 20049161 or development@culture.gov.gi
The “An audience with…” events will be livestreamed and recorded for broadcast on GBC. Audience tickets will also be on sale.

Most Read

Features

Jaylynn Cruz set to represent Gibraltar in Miss Grand pageant

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

GSLP announces election line-up after first stage of selection process

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

GSLP has 12 candidates vying for selection, with four MPs dropping out

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

£600 fine for Gibraltar’s first e-scooter DUI

Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The misfortunes of the Indian evacuees

19th September 2023

Features
Gillian Welland launches vibrant art exhibition

18th September 2023

Features
Jaylynn Cruz set to represent Gibraltar in Miss Grand pageant

18th September 2023

Features
A forgotten local hero: The life of Vice Admiral James Richard Dacres

16th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023