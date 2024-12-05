David Chevasco releases two books honouring local roots and lifelong passion for poetry
Local writer David Chevasco has published two new books, Six Memoirs of a Childhood in Gibraltar and The Early Poems of a Travelling Gibraltarian / Primeras Poesías de un Gibraltareño Viajero where he shares treasured memories and reflections inspired by his unique experiences growing up in Gibraltar, alongside a selection of deeply personal poems. The...
