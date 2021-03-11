Dawn attack as Rock resumes training role after lockdown restrictions
As the sun rose on the east side of the Rock on Thursday, the men and women of D Squadron of the Household Cavalry Regiment commenced a raid on the enemy hidden within the village walls of Buffadero Training Camp. In the golden light of dawn and under a pall of smoke from multiple grenades,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here