Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Deadline extended for tax returns

By Chronicle Staff
30th November 2022

The Gibraltar Government has extended the deadline for filing tax returns to December 16 after many people experienced problems completed their filing online.

“The Government understands your concerns and the difficulties that some of you may be experiencing in filing your tax return,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“For this reason, the filing date has been extended beyond 30 November 2022. Your return now needs to be filed by Friday 16 December 2022.”

“Haven’t filed your tax return yet? Don’t wait any longer to comply.”

People can complete their returns online using the eGov platform.

Alternatively, they can also do it via email by completing a PDF form and sending it direct to the Income Tax Office.

“It does not require you to be a verified eGov user but you will need to accompany your submission with a copy of your photo ID so that the Income Tax Office can confirm your submission,” the government said.

“If your circumstances have not changed, you can complete this form within five minutes.”

“Do not delay any longer and access this on our main webpage at www.gibraltar.gov.gi. Very simple explanatory notes are also available at this location.”

