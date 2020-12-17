Deal or no deal, it’s time to move on
Deal or No deal? It’s not as easy or straightforward as the game show but the suspense is definitely there. As the clock ticks towards midnight on December 31 there are still numerous questions about what happens from the January 1. Brexit. It was a word that dominated our conversations before another one – Covid-19...
