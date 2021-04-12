Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Death of Prince Philip marked with 41-gun salute in Gibraltar

Johnny Bugeja

By Press Association
12th April 2021

A 41-salvo gun salute to mark the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, took place on Saturday at 1pm at the Naval Base.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 aged 99, his funeral is due to take place on April 17.

The gun salute coincides with the noon gun salutes in the UK, 41 rounds were fired one round at the start of each minute.

The solemn 40-minute salute on the Rock was remarkably different than those elsewhere as the rains fell in contrast to bluer skies in the UK.

Present at the gun salute was the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and the Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Steve Dainton, who greeted the two men at the Naval Base.

Thompson Battery of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment marched onto the grounds ready to fire the salute from the three guns lined up.

Gun salutes were held at Woolwich Barracks, London, the Tower of London, Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, by the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery, at Cardiff Castle, Cardiff by the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery, at Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh by the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery.

At the Naval Bases in both Davenport and Portsmouth and from Royal Navy saluting warships HMS Diamond and HMS Montrose.

Most Read

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

Under rainy skies in Gibraltar, a 41-gun salute for Prince Philip

Sat 10th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

Local crypto entrepreneurs build new app and debit card

Mon 12th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gun salutes across UK mark Duke of Edinburgh’s death

12th April 2021

Features
Six ways to help you cope after the death of a long-term partner

12th April 2021

Features
Blockchain could play an important role in future agriculture and food security

12th April 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

12th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021