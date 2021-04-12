Death of Prince Philip marked with 41-gun salute in Gibraltar

A 41-salvo gun salute to mark the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, took place on Saturday at 1pm at the Naval Base.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 aged 99, his funeral is due to take place on April 17.

The gun salute coincides with the noon gun salutes in the UK, 41 rounds were fired one round at the start of each minute.

The solemn 40-minute salute on the Rock was remarkably different than those elsewhere as the rains fell in contrast to bluer skies in the UK.

Present at the gun salute was the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and the Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Steve Dainton, who greeted the two men at the Naval Base.

Thompson Battery of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment marched onto the grounds ready to fire the salute from the three guns lined up.

Gun salutes were held at Woolwich Barracks, London, the Tower of London, Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, by the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery, at Cardiff Castle, Cardiff by the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery, at Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh by the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery.

At the Naval Bases in both Davenport and Portsmouth and from Royal Navy saluting warships HMS Diamond and HMS Montrose.