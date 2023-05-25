‘Deep sense of pride’ as GHA and ERS conferred Freedom of the City
Representatives from the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and Elderly Residential Services (ERS) were honoured to have been conferred the Honorary Freedom of the City, in a ceremony which marked their crucial efforts to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a ceremony attended by dignitaries including the Governor, Sir David Steel, Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo,...
