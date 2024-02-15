Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Feb, 2024

Defendant in fraud trial ‘abused' bank’s 'very lax' procedures, court told

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
15th February 2024

The defendant in a fraud trial was able to “abuse” her position as a senior bank manager because procedures at the time were “very lax”, enabling her to withdraw cash in exchange for IOU notes that eventually ran up to a “ridiculous” amount of some €600,000, the Supreme Court heard this week. Gillian Balban, a...

