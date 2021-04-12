Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Apr, 2021

Defendants were ‘the brains’ behind €1.5million robbery, Court told

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
12th April 2021

The men who were employed at a local tobacco warehouse were ‘the brains’ behind a €1.5million robbery, a man convicted in connection to the same incident told the Supreme Court. Moroccan national, Rachid Behdaoui, was giving evidence against defendants Hamza Mesmoudi, 30, of Johnstone’s Passage, and Hakim El Lagmich, 35, of La Linea. The men...

