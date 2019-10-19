Defiant La Linea calls on Madrid not to use cross-border workers as Brexit 'cannon fodder'
by Maria Jesus Corrales. Photos and video by Marcos Moreno Between 3,000 and 4,000 people took to the streets in La Linea on Saturday in a protest to highlight their fears about the impact of Brexit on their community. The protestors, including many from Gibraltar, demanded guarantees to ensure fluidity at the border with Gibraltar,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here