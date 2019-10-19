Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 19th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Defiant La Linea calls on Madrid not to use cross-border workers as Brexit 'cannon fodder'

Marcos Moreno

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2019

by Maria Jesus Corrales. Photos and video by Marcos Moreno Between 3,000 and 4,000 people took to the streets in La Linea on Saturday in a protest to highlight their fears about the impact of Brexit on their community. The protestors, including many from Gibraltar, demanded guarantees to ensure fluidity at the border with Gibraltar,...

