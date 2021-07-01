Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Jul, 2021

Delayed by Covid, class of ‘82 finally marks 50s reunion

By Chronicle Staff
1st July 2021

A group of school friends finally managed to celebrate their 50th year reunion after a delay of nine months due to the Covid situation.

The class of 1982 had planned to have the get together last September, to coincide with their 50th birthdays, but had inevitably postpone it till June this year.

A total of 77 ex-students attended including two, Paul Chiappe and Michael Benaim, who travelled from abroad for the occasion.

“To date we have organised three reunions all of which have had a very high number of attendees, and which have been total successes, which only proves that we have a very closely knit group who get on very well with each other,” the group said.

“It was great to meet up with our school buddies over a shandy or two and share experiences and find out what everyone is up to these days.”

“All in all, a great success with plenty of years to talk about. The three reunions which we have held so far, have created an inseparable bond for a good bunch of ‘used to be students’ into a lifelong brotherhood originating from all walks of life from within Gibraltar and afar.”

