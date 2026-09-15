Dementia awareness campaign continues to grow through post box toppers

The fourth year of Gibraltar’s postbox topper campaign is under way, growing every year and bringing 27 decorated postboxes to communities across Gibraltar as part of efforts to raise awareness of dementia.

The campaign began in September 2023 under the Gibraltar National Dementia Strategy and has grown into a community collaboration involving the GHA, ERS, GADS, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office and members of the public.

It is led by Amanda Parsons-Yeo, who previously worked as an activities coordinator with ERS. After retiring, she decided to continue supporting the campaign and has since given a significant amount of her time to coordinating it.

The 27 post boxes are decorated in different shapes and sizes and can be found across Gibraltar.

The campaign aims to encourage people to talk about dementia and ask questions, including: “what is dementia?”

The toppers have also provided an opportunity for families to get involved while encouraging people to get out and about to see the different creations.

Organisers said they had seen many people stopping to admire the toppers and talking about the designs, with many of those involved having an emotional connection to dementia themselves.

This year, the organisation said that Henry and Priscilla Sacramento also supported the campaign by giving a postbox tour on social media, allowing people who are unable to get out and see the toppers to experience them online.

The toppers are regularly shared on local social media pages throughout the month and have also received support from local media.

The campaign has also reached an audience beyond Gibraltar through the UK Post Box Toppers and more Facebook group, which has 155,000 followers.

Organisers have already started work on the Christmas topper and are planning the 2027 campaign.

Anyone wishing to join the campaign can contact the Dementia Coordinator on 54095524.