UK sixth formers complete first Nautilus Gold Residential Project in Gibraltar.

Two UK sixth form students have become the first young people to complete a Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gold Residential Project hosted by The Nautilus Project in Gibraltar.

Emma Burt and Arabella Singleton, both Lower Sixth students at Guilford High School, spent five days working alongside The Nautilus Project’s Youth Monitors on marine conservation activities around the Rock.

The project was the first delivered by The Nautilus Project under an Approved Activity Provider licence issued in Gibraltar.

Emma and Arabella arrived on July 13 and took part in beach cleans, a bioblitz, and snorkelling and cetacean surveys in local waters.

They worked alongside the charity’s Youth Monitors, a team of trained young volunteers, and neither student had previously taken part in a marine science programme.

According to The Nautilus Project, the marine life encountered while snorkelling was the highlight of the week for both students.

The Gold Residential Project forms part of the Gold Award and requires participants to spend five days and four nights away from home with people they have not previously met while taking part in an activity.

Most Gold Residential Projects are delivered in the UK, but The Nautilus Project holds a licence from the Award in Gibraltar to run the programme locally.

The project operates from The Nautilus Project’s base at the Boathouse in the Victoria Stadium Complex.

The Award programme is open to participants aged between 14 and 24.

Gallery courtesy of Nautilus Project: