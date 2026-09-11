GFRS signs off key stage of new aerial ladder platform

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has signed off a key stage in the construction of a new high-reach aerial ladder platform designed to improve its ability to respond to emergencies at height and in difficult-to-reach locations across Gibraltar.

A GFRS delegation recently travelled to the Bronto Skylift factory in Tampere, Finland, to inspect the boom package and telescopic assembly of the new vehicle.

The delegation comprised Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Payas, who is leading the project, Divisional Officer Edgar Ramirez, Head of Operations and Training, Leading Firefighter Eric Abudarham, the lead aerial ladder platform instructor, and the service's lead mechanic, Kenneth Cunningham.

The appliance, known in the fire service as an Aerial Ladder Platform, or ALP, combines a high-reach ladder with pumping capability.

During the visit, the delegation inspected and tested the vehicle's water-delivery arrangements and cage assembly to ensure they were compatible with the GFRS's operational requirements.

The cage, positioned at the end of the extendable section, will provide firefighters with an elevated working platform for firefighting, rescue, evacuation and other specialist operations.

The vehicle is due to be shipped in the coming weeks to the Angloco factory in Leeds, where the final stages of production will continue.

The GFRS said it would continue working with Angloco and Bronto Skylift through the remaining stages of manufacture, commissioning and delivery.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said the new equipment would give the service greater versatility as Gibraltar continued to develop.

"With Gibraltar’s growth and development come new challenges that the GFRS must seek to prepare for in our mission to safeguard our citizens and our Critical National Infrastructure,” he said.

“This new tool provides us with increased versatility, allowing us to approach certain emergency incidents from a different perspective, enhancing not only our operational efficiency, but also the safety of our Fire Fighters.”

“Aside from the obvious emergency response, the role of Fire and Rescue Services is about anticipation, training and preparing for known risks, and this significant investment is not only a major milestone, but also a recognition of those risks, and a demonstration of our intent to be as ready as we possibly can, in our efforts to perform our statutory obligations.”

“DCFO Matthew Payas has driven this project from its inception, supported by the GFRS team and ultimately, HMGoG. A long journey indeed, but one that will no doubt be a game changer in how we conduct our operations on the frontline. A massive thank you to all!"

The Minister for the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon, said: “This is a significant milestone in the delivery of an important new asset for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service. Our firefighters operate in a unique and increasingly challenging built environment, and it is essential that they have the modern equipment and resources needed to respond safely and effectively.”

“I am pleased to see the project progressing and grateful to the GFRS team for the professionalism and commitment they have shown throughout.”

“This investment will strengthen our emergency response capability and provide Gibraltar with a versatile, modern asset that will serve our community and firefighters for many years to come.”