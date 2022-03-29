Demonstrators march on No.6 Convent Place in protest over ‘insecure healthcare contracts’
Hundreds of people marched on No.6 Convent Place on Tuesday, in a loud protest over healthcare workers' rights that drew support from Unite’s top official in the UK. Ahead of the demonstration, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham issued a statement in which she backed the demonstrators for protesting against “dangerous and unfair practices”. It is...
