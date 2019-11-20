Department of Equality attends European disability seminar

The Department of Equality attended a seminar organised by the Academy of European Law (ERA) in Trier, Germany, titled “Equal Participation in Society of Persons with Disabilities".

The seminar, which was aimed at civil servants, covered topics on the international legal framework on disability law as well as discussing equality and non-discrimination of persons with disabilities and measures that could improve access for persons with disabilities.

The content proved to be a useful tool for Gibraltar to learn about current practices across Europe and in particular, it verified how the legal structure in Gibraltar in relation to the protection of the rights of people with disabilities meets the European standard.

“It is important for Gibraltar to participate in these events as, not only do we need to invest in continuous learning, but we need to ensure that the standards we set for ourselves are on par or above those set by other countries,” said the minister for equality, Samantha Sacramento.

“Not only does this offer us a chance to learn from best practices adopted elsewhere, but I am also pleased to say in some ways, it gives us the opportunity to showcase what we do well here.”

“As an example, the inclusive policies we adhere to locally when organising events for our social calendar is not emulated everywhere else and by mentioning this in discussions held during these seminars, other jurisdictions can learn from us too,” she added.