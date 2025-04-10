Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Apr, 2025

Dept of Education assisting in teaching recruitment in UK, UK Overseas Territories, and Morocco

Photo by: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2025

The Department of Education is supporting teaching recruitment efforts in the United Kingdom, the UK Overseas Territories, and Morocco.

These regions are currently experiencing a shortage of teachers. In Morocco, the demand is increasing for teachers who can teach in English, as the education system expands its use of the language.

This initiative follows meetings between the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and UK Education Minister Stephen Morgan, as well as discussions with the Secretary General of the Moroccan Ministry for Education and Sport, Younes Shaimi, and contacts with leaders from the Overseas Territories.

Gibraltar has a number of qualified teaching professionals, some of whom remain on supply lists without regular work. The Government has therefore agreed to circulate teaching vacancies to those on its supply lists.

Teachers who apply for positions in these countries through the programme and are successful will remain on the Government's Supply List and continue to be eligible to apply for permanent posts in Gibraltar.

The Government considers that this initiative will provide teachers with the opportunity to gain valuable experience abroad rather than remain without employment or in non-teaching roles.

Vacancies circulated so far include positions at The John Wallis Church of England Academy in the United Kingdom, on Tristan da Cunha, and at The Everest School in Tangier. There is also interest from the Falkland Islands and other schools in Morocco.

