Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Dept of Education reviews Covid protocols after 73% of Notre Dame pupils self-isolate

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
9th December 2020

The Department of Education is reviewing its Covid-19 protocols after a recent cluster of cases has seen 224 pupils in Notre Dame self-isolating, leaving just 81 pupils in school. A spokesman for the Department of Education told the Chronicle they have already engaged in several debriefing sessions with the Contact Tracing Bureau (CTB) and school...

