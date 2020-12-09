Dept of Education reviews Covid protocols after 73% of Notre Dame pupils self-isolate
The Department of Education is reviewing its Covid-19 protocols after a recent cluster of cases has seen 224 pupils in Notre Dame self-isolating, leaving just 81 pupils in school. A spokesman for the Department of Education told the Chronicle they have already engaged in several debriefing sessions with the Contact Tracing Bureau (CTB) and school...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here