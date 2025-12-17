Designers reflect on creating Bishop Azzopardi’s robes for key episcopal milestones

For Kim Robba and Lyanne Pratts, the creation of the ordination robes worn by Father Charlie, now Bishop Azzopardi, was far more than a sewing project. Working closely with Bishop Azzopardi, they were entrusted with the delicate task of designing and crafting chasubles for some of the most significant moments of his episcopal journey. From carefully honouring tradition and symbolism to preserving treasured elements of the past. In an interview with the Chronicle, Kim and Lyanne share how the project came to life, the meaning behind each stitch, and what it meant to see their creations worn on such a momentous occasion.

How did it come about for you to make the ordination robes?

We have always worked very closely with Father (now Bishop) Azzopardi. Just over a month ago, he asked us if we would make him a chasuble for the consecration of Our Lady of Sorrows in Catalan Bay. With little time to spare, we both got straight to work, and it was done before we knew it. Bishop Azzopardi then asked us if we would mind mending a chasuble he had worn at his very first Mass at Loretto Convent on the 7th of August 1992, so that he could wear it for the ordination ceremony. Unfortunately, it had been in storage for many years and had suffered significant damage, mainly caused by moths. Although we carefully darned the holes, it still wasn’t quite as perfect as we had hoped for such a significant occasion. That’s when the suggestion came about to make a new chasuble from scratch one that would faithfully recreate the original while preserving its sentiment and symbolism.

What was the process like?

The process was meticulous and at the same time, incredibly meaningful. We began by taking one of Bishop Azzopardi's current chasubles and tracing its shape to create our own pattern, ensuring the fit and drape would be just right. From there, we made several trips to a fabric shop to source the perfect materials, including the royal blue and teal fabrics, among others. We held regular fittings with him throughout the process to ensure he was happy with the progress and the feel of each piece. There were many hours of sewing, hand-finishing, and adjusting. One particularly special touch was removing the central decorative panel from his original chasuble and incorporating it into the new one, allowing a cherished piece of his history to live on.

What materials did you use, and did you have to adhere to any traditions?

Bishop Azzopardi selected the main fabrics himself. We used the cream fabric for the ordination, the patterned teal for the school Mass, and the royal blue for the consecration of Our Lady of Sorrows. We also sourced complementary fabrics and trims to complete each piece beautifully. Bishop Azzopardi guided us throughout the process, indicating where crosses and symbols should be placed. He also specifically requested tones of blue to be used for two of the chasubles, both worn for separate events on the 8th of December, which celebrated the Feast of the Immaculate Conception a day where blue holds particular symbolic significance.

How long did it take to create, and how many pieces did you make?

Altogether, the project took just over a month, from the first conversation to the last stitch. We made three chasubles: one for the ordination, one for the Episcopal Ordination Mass the following morning, and one for the consecration of Our Lady of Sorrows. Although these chasubles were made specifically for these special occasions, we will now see Bishop Azzopardi wear them with pride for many years to come.

How was it to see your creation worn by Fr. Charlie on this special day?

It was incredibly moving to see Bishop Azzopardi wearing the chasubles we had created. We all know he gives his time, energy, and heart to the community so selflessly; he is a constant, steady presence for everyone, offering support with humility and unwavering dedication. This was Gibraltar’s moment to honour him, creating memories that will stay with us forever. Being able to give something back to him meant a great deal to us. Many people contributed to this special event, and it was a true honour for us to have also played a part in it.