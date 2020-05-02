Despite international delays, Post Office delivers essential mail
The coronavirus pandemic has caused international delays beyond the Gibraltar Post Office’s control, but essential mail continues to be delivered regularly. On Monday 755kilograms (kgs) of post arrived by road from the UK Royal Mail, this consisted of mail consignments relating to the first week of April. “The Postal Service has been fully operational throughout...
