Sat 2nd May, 2020

Despite international delays, Post Office delivers essential mail

The Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have issued a set of four school stamps depicting the new school buildings. The stamps include photos of St. Anne’s School, Notre Dame School, St. Bernard’s School and the Bayside and Westside schools complex. The artworks featured on the stamps were created by award-winning local artist Karl Ullger.

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd May 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has caused international delays beyond the Gibraltar Post Office’s control, but essential mail continues to be delivered regularly. On Monday 755kilograms (kgs) of post arrived by road from the UK Royal Mail, this consisted of mail consignments relating to the first week of April. “The Postal Service has been fully operational throughout...

