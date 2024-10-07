Developer seeks to transform historic Raglan’s Battery site into residential community

A developer has filed a full planning application for the redevelopment of an existing residential villa with an additional two new town houses at Raglan House, 7 Morello’s Ramp.

In March this year, outline planning permission was granted for the construction of three additional town houses, one more than the new application is requesting.

In a planning statement prepared by AKS Architects and Engineers and filed with the application, the developer, C.R, Property Developments Ltd, stated that the main purpose of the project is to rejuvenate the site known as ‘Raglan’s Battery’ into a small residential community.

“We’re seeking to refurbish the existing dwelling and introduce an additional two town houses. Whereby consideration into the historical significance, site encroachment with adjoining properties, nature, density, overlooking and the arrangement of the various aspects of the development, including the massing, have been thought and introduced within the design,” said the statement.

Currently the existing building, which is a family home located within the Upper Town Area, is accessible via Morello’s Ramp, and consists of a three-storey building.

The developer’s aim, is to fully rejuvenate the site, maximise the south/west sunlight, restore the current building, and rearrange the development to allow for the additional two town houses, to “provide a ‘safe’ sustainable small residential community for future generations.”

According to the planning statement, works for the refurbishment of the existing 18th century villa will include the removal of all add-on extensions, the reinstatement of the building footprint and structure and the brick slip design to match the original.

The project also envisages integration of historical features in consultation with the Heritage Trust.

On the restoration of fortification barrack walls, the refurbishment will be done in consultation with the Heritage Trust.

The application has increased the landscaping for the site, which includes a communal landscape, a private landscape with raised planters and a sedum roof.

The aim of this is to “encourage wildlife and biodiversity at the Upper Town Area.”

The developer also noted that the conversion of a one family home into townhouses will provide a small residential community.

“Firstly, we’ve wanted to maintain the current style / character of the existing building. It is our intention to demolish all those ‘add-on’ extensions that have seen the building evolve to its current state,” the planning statement said.

“Once these ‘anomalies’ have been removed, the building will recover its true form.”

“We have seen some ‘unworthy’ works undertaken, that have unfortunately devalued the building and its historical sense. It is our design commitment, that these areas (elevation treatments) be rectified and brought back to a style more in-fitting with its character and past history.”

“The design, consisting of two town houses and the refurbished villa, were originally designed with 3 floors and roof terrace. The latter one, seen as excessive and over empowering, was deemed excessive and hence removed. We therefore reduced this to two storeys and roof terrace, this would enable the building to adopt a lighter massing tone and blend with the surrounding buildings.”

“Town House 3 has further been adjusted, so the roof terrace is set back and opened to reduce the close proximity to the rear property and in-line with the Town Planning recommendations,” the planning statement added.

The developer engaged with Fourth Dimension, the heritage consultants, regarding the heritage of the development and the Battery.

The conclusion in its report stated that although Raglan’s Battery and the structures within it are not scheduled in the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018, their combined heritage, evidential, aesthetic and communal value makes them heritage assets which are nonetheless worthy of due care and careful consideration during the proposed development of the site.

“Any works carried out to these assets must be conscious of their value and, as far as possible, avoid compromising their visual setting. A comprehensive methodology of works should be agreed with the Government Archaeologist, following advice from a suitably qualified Conservator, on how to avoid any physical damage to these assets during construction, and on their ultimate preservation, restoration and display,” it said.

“Uniquely, an archaeological watching brief attached to these works could enable more information to be obtained about the battery’s construction and past uses.”

It also added that there is low potential for below ground remains pre-dating the 19th century. However, any such remains would be of high value given the lack of information and evidence for the occupation of Gibraltar in these early periods.