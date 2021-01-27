Devil’s Tongue project back before DPC
The application for multi-storey mixed-use development at Devil’s Tongue will be debated by members during a virtual Development and Planning Commission on Thursday morning. The proposed development will include residential, aparthotels, offices, commercial, retail units, cafe/restaurants and underground car park as well as a public podium level comprising retail and public spaces. The development obtained...
