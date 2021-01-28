Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Devil’s Tongue project raises questions at DPC, and is deferred

By Eyleen Gomez
28th January 2021

The full planning application for a 17-storey mixed-use development at Devil’s Tongue was deferred during Thursday morning’s virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The proposed development includes 79 apartments, 26 of which are an aparthotel, offices, commercial, retail, cafe / restaurants and an automated underground car park with 85 spaces as well as...

