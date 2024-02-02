Digitalising Gibraltar’s future
By Simon Warburton Gibraltar 3D design and scanning start-up, Barton Solutions, has lofty ambitions to make the Rock one of the leading centres for the technology, which can be used by estate agents and developers. Based out of Ragged Staff Wharf, owner and managing director, 25-year-old James Barton, who invested more than £25,000 of his...
