Diputacion de Cadiz publishes new book of memoirs by Paco Oliva
A new book by Paco Oliva ‘Carta de Amor de un Gibraltareno a La Linea de la Concepcion‘ has been published by the Diputacion Provincial de Cadiz through its Servicio de Publicaciones. It is the first volume of a trilogy of autobiographical memoirs of the closed frontier years 1969-1982, which looks at the experiences of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here