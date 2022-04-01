Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Apr, 2022

Local News

Director of Public Health advises caution as Covid-19 cases expected to rise

By Chronicle Staff
1st April 2022

The Gibraltar Government said it expects a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar against the backdrop of eased restrictions after months of tight controls to stem the spread of the virus.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, told the government to expect a higher incidence of the virus as the community returns to normal business.

She advised the community to remain cautious, particularly those who are vulnerable or around vulnerable people.

“As Gibraltar continues to roll out its Exit Strategy we can expect the incidence of COVID-19 to rise,” Dr Carter said.

“It is important that the public take personal responsibility for their choices and continue to take reasonable measures to protect themselves, including being cautious around vulnerable friends and family.”

On Friday there were 420 active cases of Covid-19 on the Rock, including five in the Covid-19 ward at St Bernard’s Hospital and three in facilities managed by the Elderly Residential Services.

A vulnerable person is generally considered to be anyone at high risk of poorer health outcomes following illness, or who may require additional support to protect themselves against significant harm.

Vaccination, coupled with good hand and respiratory hygiene continue to be the most effective means of protection.

This means wearing a mask if necessary, catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue and washing hands regularly.

The Director of Public Health has published a COVID-19 self-help toolkit to provide information and practical advice.

This is available online at https://bit.ly/36Gf9De.

To book a vaccine appointment, please call 200 66966 between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

