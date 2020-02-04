Director of Public Health calls on more action on causes of cancer ahead of World Cancer Day
The Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, has called for more action from the Gibraltar Government to help tackle factors that can cause cancer in patients in Gibraltar, including smoking. Speaking to the Chronicle, Dr Bhatti also highlighted the need for a wellbeing strategy for Gibraltar in a bid to tackle public health concerns....
