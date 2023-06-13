Disability Society and Peter J Isola Foundation Fund 13 Multi-Sports Wheelchairs for inclusive sports participation

The Gibraltar Disability Society, working closely with the Gibraltar Parasports Association, have provided funding for 10 multi-sports wheelchairs.

“Thanks also to a donation from the Peter J Isola Foundation a total of 13 sports wheelchairs have now arrived in Gibraltar,” said a statement from the Disability Society.

“These multi-sports chairs do not only allow wheelchairs users to participate in a variety of sports, but can also be used by non-wheelchair users with or without disabilities.”

“The Disability Society, along with the Peter J Isola Foundation, are proud to have funded the first specific pieces of equipment that allow persons with physical disabilities to have inclusion in local sports.”

The Society stated that it understands a small number of local sporting associations have already shown an interest in developing a para version of their sport.

“We wholly encourage all local sports associations to do likewise,” they said.

Sports associations who are interested in finding out more information can contact Benji Borastero of Gibraltar Parasports Association at gibparasports@hotmail.com

Mr Borastero is currently working with the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union to organise the first wheelchair sporting event to take place in Gibraltar. Information on this event will be announced as soon as details are finalised.