Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Disability Society donates £25,000 to PossAbilities

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2022

The Disability Society has donated £25,000 to PossAbilities to support the conversion of the old St Martin’s school into a support facility for those with SEN, disabilities and their families.

PossAbilities is an independent non-governmental organisation (NGO) that will be run along the same lines as the successful mental health NGO Clubhouse and the Cancer Relief Centre.

It has full support of the Government but remains independent and as such seeks the support of the community for this project.

The Gibraltar Disability Society has agreed to donate £25,000 to fund, in full, the conversion of two rooms for this project.

The aim of PossAbilities is to provide a support service from a facility tailor made for those with SEN.

The vision for this facility includes a life skills centre, adapted gym, and many other areas as well as a secure outdoor area with adapted and inclusive park.

“The Disability Society is fully aware that such facilities are severely lacking in Gibraltar and, as such, would seek to encourage others to donate towards this worthwhile project,” the Society said.

“The support of those such as the business community is vitally important to help fund a project that will benefit every person with SEN and disabilities in Gibraltar.”

PossAbilities Gibraltar said it was grateful to receive the very generous donation from the Gibraltar Disability Society.

“We are so grateful for the guidance and support of the members of the Gibraltar Disability Society and PossAbilities look forward to being able to provide such beneficial services to the Neurodiverse community in Gibraltar,” the NGO said.

Most Read

Local News

MoD apologises for early-morning gunfire and bagpipes

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Spain urges Commission to ‘intensify’ treaty talks

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Amid mounting unease over treaty prospects, negotiators resume talks in Brussels

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for temporary accommodation on Coaling Island

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
PJI Foundation’s five-a-side tournament raises £2,050 for GBC Open Day

11th November 2022

Local News
Military exercise on Saturday

11th November 2022

Local News
Draft legislation creates new powers to tackle domestic abuse

10th November 2022

Local News
Latest figures show total cost of Covid-19 response to June 30 at £386.7m

10th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022