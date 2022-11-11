Disability Society donates £25,000 to PossAbilities

The Disability Society has donated £25,000 to PossAbilities to support the conversion of the old St Martin’s school into a support facility for those with SEN, disabilities and their families.

PossAbilities is an independent non-governmental organisation (NGO) that will be run along the same lines as the successful mental health NGO Clubhouse and the Cancer Relief Centre.

It has full support of the Government but remains independent and as such seeks the support of the community for this project.

The Gibraltar Disability Society has agreed to donate £25,000 to fund, in full, the conversion of two rooms for this project.

The aim of PossAbilities is to provide a support service from a facility tailor made for those with SEN.

The vision for this facility includes a life skills centre, adapted gym, and many other areas as well as a secure outdoor area with adapted and inclusive park.

“The Disability Society is fully aware that such facilities are severely lacking in Gibraltar and, as such, would seek to encourage others to donate towards this worthwhile project,” the Society said.

“The support of those such as the business community is vitally important to help fund a project that will benefit every person with SEN and disabilities in Gibraltar.”

PossAbilities Gibraltar said it was grateful to receive the very generous donation from the Gibraltar Disability Society.

“We are so grateful for the guidance and support of the members of the Gibraltar Disability Society and PossAbilities look forward to being able to provide such beneficial services to the Neurodiverse community in Gibraltar,” the NGO said.